Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells $1,838,371.69 in Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 17,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.93, for a total transaction of $1,838,371.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,663,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,189,537.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,709. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $166.59.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 17.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar in the fourth quarter valued at $40,186,000. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,955,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,440,000. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,401,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Morningstar by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 273,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,349,000 after buying an additional 69,053 shares in the last quarter. 46.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Featured Article: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.