Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Morningstar by 20.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Morningstar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $1,369,805.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,940,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,046,918.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $1,306,048.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,913,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,186,763,320.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,422 shares of company stock worth $18,263,611 over the last ninety days. 54.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ MORN traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.27. The company had a trading volume of 131,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,996. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.59 and a fifty-two week high of $166.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $332.40 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

