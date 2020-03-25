Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:MOTR opened at GBX 189 ($2.49) on Wednesday. Motorpoint Group has a one year low of GBX 170 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 324 ($4.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 641.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 281.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 265.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.46 million and a P/E ratio of 10.92.

In related news, insider James Gilmour sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 301 ($3.96), for a total transaction of £9,641.03 ($12,682.23).

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz. The company operates 12 retail sites across Great Britain.

