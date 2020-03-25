Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVDF) and The Competition Financial Review

Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS: MPVDF) is one of 57 public companies in the “Metal mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Mountain Province Diamonds to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mountain Province Diamonds $208.24 million -$14.61 million -2.21 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors $7.18 billion $913.65 million -16.13

Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Province Diamonds. Mountain Province Diamonds is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mountain Province Diamonds -46.94% -7.29% -3.48% Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors -47.56% 7.29% 1.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.0% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.8% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of shares of all “Metal mining” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals have a beta of -0.48, suggesting that their average stock price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Mountain Province Diamonds and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mountain Province Diamonds 0 1 0 0 2.00 Mountain Province Diamonds Competitors 618 1670 1719 97 2.32

Mountain Province Diamonds presently has a consensus target price of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 88.75%. As a group, “Metal mining” companies have a potential upside of 1,128.60%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds rivals beat Mountain Province Diamonds on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Mountain Province Diamonds Company Profile

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

