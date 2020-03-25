M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,056,804,000 after buying an additional 122,107 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 890,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,915 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 749,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 710,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,537,000 after acquiring an additional 109,897 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,582 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTB opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $174.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded M&T Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.79.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

