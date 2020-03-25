Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target Lowered to at Piper Sandler

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from to in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MUR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine cut Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

MUR stock remained flat at $$6.26 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,974,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,709,202. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $833.32 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $30.05.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. Murphy Oil’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Maria A. Martinez sold 7,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $160,044.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,087 shares in the company, valued at $135,435.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy acquired 2,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.06 per share, with a total value of $52,700.90. Insiders purchased a total of 127,765 shares of company stock valued at $807,201 over the last quarter. 6.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 53,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 13.1% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 119,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

