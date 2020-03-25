Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.15% of Murphy USA worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 41.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 30.6% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,859,000 after acquiring an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Murphy USA by 17.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MUSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $87.26 on Wednesday. Murphy USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

