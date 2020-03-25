Murray Hill Acquires 400,000 Shares of Marenica Energy Ltd (ASX:MEY) Stock

Marenica Energy Ltd (ASX:MEY) insider Murray Hill purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of A$14,400.00 ($10,212.77).

Murray Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Murray Hill purchased 100,000 shares of Marenica Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$7,700.00 ($5,460.99).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Marenica Energy Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.13 ($0.09).

About Marenica Energy

Marenica Energy Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium deposits in Namibia. It holds 75% interest in the Marenica uranium project covering an area of 527 square kilometers located in Namibia. The company was formerly known as West Australian Metals Ltd and changed its name to Marenica Energy Limited in November 2009.

