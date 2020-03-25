MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) Cut to Hold at Maxim Group

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) was downgraded by stock analysts at Maxim Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MVC. ValuEngine raised shares of MVC Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MVC Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE MVC traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.53. The stock had a trading volume of 280,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 12.52. MVC Capital has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $10.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70.

MVC Capital (NYSE:MVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. MVC Capital had a net margin of 74.57% and a return on equity of 5.87%. Equities research analysts predict that MVC Capital will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 37,628 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 99,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MVC Capital by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after buying an additional 177,582 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MVC Capital Company Profile

MVC Capital, Inc is a business development company specializing in equity, acquisition financing, mezzanine financing, management buyouts, leveraged buildups, corporate partnerships, PIPE transactions, going private transactions, private company recapitalizations, operational turnarounds, and growth and expansion capital transaction financing.

