Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) Holdings Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) by 85.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,904 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Nanometrics worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nanometrics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nanometrics during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Nanometrics by 155.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Nanometrics by 226.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONTO stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.52. 19,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 456,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 734.93 and a beta of 1.69. Nanometrics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.14.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Nanometrics from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

