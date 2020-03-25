National Bank Financial Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report issued on Sunday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.25.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). Teck Resources had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion.

TECK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.50 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.88.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.91. Teck Resources has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 90,312.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 9,854,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,843,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,890,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9,282.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,083,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,584,000 after buying an additional 1,095,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 142.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 999,750 shares in the last quarter. 49.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0377 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.