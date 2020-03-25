National Bank Financial Boosts Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $110.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from $14.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.45% from the stock’s previous close.

RGLD has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley raised Royal Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Royal Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

RGLD traded down $1.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,387. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $59.78 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.34 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 35.69%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,903,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 20,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

