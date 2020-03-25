National Bank Financial Boosts Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target to C$11.25

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

WDO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.58.

Shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$8.86. 732,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 970,919. The stock has a market cap of $852.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.25. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$11.06.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

