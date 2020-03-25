National Bank Financial Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target to C$94.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$119.00 to C$94.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$109.73.

Shares of TSE RY traded up C$5.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$87.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,519,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,595. The company has a market cap of $111.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.72. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$72.00 and a 52 week high of C$109.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$98.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$104.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported C$2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.30 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.7200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 7,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$108.03, for a total transaction of C$811,983.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$634,483.68. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,115.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

