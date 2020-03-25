National Bank Financial Downgrades Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) to Sector Perform

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$13.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.28% from the company’s previous close.

LUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Lundin Gold stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$8.78. The stock had a trading volume of 655,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,780. Lundin Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.02 and a 12 month high of C$13.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21.

In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,214,247.50. Also, Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 216,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$1,818,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 285,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,404,951.92.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

