National Bank Financial Increases Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Price Target to C$4.50

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE GSC traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.92. The firm has a market cap of $370.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.08. Golden Star Resources has a 52-week low of C$2.56 and a 52-week high of C$6.48.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$87.19 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Star Resources will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

