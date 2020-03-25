National Bank Financial Lowers Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Price Target to C$4.50

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.45% from the company’s previous close.

OSK traded up C$0.35 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,970. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.26. The company has a market cap of $664.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.05. Osisko Mining has a 52-week low of C$1.67 and a 52-week high of C$4.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Wares bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,997,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,991,330. Also, Director Bryan A. Coates sold 15,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.00, for a total transaction of C$63,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 543,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,175,520. Insiders have sold 565,689 shares of company stock worth $2,210,507 over the last three months.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

