National Bank Financial Raises Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$9.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Shares of TSE AGI traded up C$0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$8.31. 2,511,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 34.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.93 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.65. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.43 and a 12 month high of C$10.12.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$245.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold will post 0.4018519 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

