National Bank Financial Raises Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target to C$57.00

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on KL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$67.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.83.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

TSE:KL traded up C$0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$46.58. 2,660,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,023,793. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$67.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$44.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion and a PE ratio of 17.56.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$541.05 million. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 2.6500001 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.