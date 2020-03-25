National Bank Financial Trims MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Target Price to C$20.00

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MAG. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$19.56.

Shares of MAG stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.93. The company had a trading volume of 570,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 218.65 and a quick ratio of 217.37. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$5.33 and a one year high of C$18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -158.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total value of C$303,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,450,084.32.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

