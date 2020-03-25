National Bank Financial Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$1.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.65 price target on shares of New Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.60 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

Shares of NGD stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,900,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,540. The company has a market cap of $567.80 million and a P/E ratio of -7.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.21. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.55 and a 12-month high of C$2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.72.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

