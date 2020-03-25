National Bank Financial Trims Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Target Price to C$15.00

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$15.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

OR has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Osisko gold royalties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$16.11.

TSE OR traded up C$0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$11.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.05, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.46. Osisko gold royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$6.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.47.

Osisko gold royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

