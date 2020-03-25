National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in shares of National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) by 965.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,584 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.09% of National General worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NGHC. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of National General by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of National General in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NGHC opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.54. National General Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $25.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.66.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that National General Holdings Corp will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. National General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

