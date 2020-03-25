National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Director Purchases $18,964.06 in Stock

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Director Steven D. Cosler purchased 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $18,964.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,964.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,171. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.99. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. National Retail Properties’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NNN. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,963,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 100.9% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,008,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after acquiring an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 663,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,569,000 after acquiring an additional 458,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

