National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 254,344 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.51% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 8,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NSA shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $23.77. 533,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,809. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $38.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.26). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $100.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, CEO Tamara D. Fischer bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, for a total transaction of $25,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.78 per share, for a total transaction of $690,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 64,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,670,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

