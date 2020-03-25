National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) Insider Purchases A$39,240.00 in Stock

National Storage REIT Stapled Securities (ASX:NSR) insider Howard Brenchley acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.31 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,240.00 ($27,829.79).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.94, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$2.19 and a 200 day moving average of A$1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 270.00. National Storage REIT Stapled Securities has a 52-week low of A$1.63 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of A$2.43 ($1.72).

National Storage is the largest owner-operator of self-storage centres in Australia and New Zealand, with 146 centres, providing tailored storage solutions to over 50,000 residential and commercial customers across Australia and New Zealand. NSR is the first independent, internally managed and fully integrated owner and operator of self-storage centres to be listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

