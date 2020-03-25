Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1527 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:NUSI traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.74. 7,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

