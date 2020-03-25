NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to post earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for NBT Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.65. NBT Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NBT Bancorp.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $113.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBTB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.74. The company had a trading volume of 320,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,469. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. NBT Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in NBT Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,518,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,600,000 after purchasing an additional 95,200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,648,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,493,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

