NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

NBT Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. NBT Bancorp has a payout ratio of 43.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NBT Bancorp to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

NASDAQ:NBTB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,584. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $113.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

