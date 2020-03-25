NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target Lowered to $17.00 at Morgan Stanley

NCR (NYSE:NCR) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.11.

Get NCR alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NCR traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,769. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NCR will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Bedore purchased 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,037.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $86,094.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,245,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.