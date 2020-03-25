Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,056 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.08% of Neogen worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 2,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 404,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,428,000 after buying an additional 388,660 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the fourth quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,655,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,068,000 after buying an additional 50,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NEOG shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

NEOG opened at $61.31 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $79.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 7,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $517,034.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,338,672.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 7,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $477,768.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,851. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,477 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,022 in the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

