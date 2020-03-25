NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,628,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740,146 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.38% of NeoPhotonics worth $14,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 109,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 648,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 31,079 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Sophie sold 20,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $181,044.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $333,315. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NeoPhotonics from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. MKM Partners upped their price target on NeoPhotonics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.70 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.41.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $6.64. 955,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,170. The stock has a market cap of $275.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.37. NeoPhotonics Corp has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $9.46.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $103.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.38 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 7.39% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

