NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Cut to $32.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 15.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.37.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,901,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,982. NetApp has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.61.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 138,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 828,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $51,600,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 125,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after buying an additional 92,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,336,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.