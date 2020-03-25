NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 103.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,889 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.18% of NetEase worth $71,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,166,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,389,000 after acquiring an additional 98,575 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,029,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,309,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,021,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,874,000 after buying an additional 208,471 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in NetEase by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,684,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,445,000 after buying an additional 898,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NetEase by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,579,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,364,000 after buying an additional 10,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NTES shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.46.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $323.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.14. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $361.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 37.21%. Equities analysts expect that NetEase Inc will post 15.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.