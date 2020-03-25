Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Boosted by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,757,000 after buying an additional 3,558,154 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,382,600 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,418,078,000 after buying an additional 689,600 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,359,295 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,410,484,000 after buying an additional 625,348 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,043,935 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,602,776,000 after buying an additional 348,403 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $357.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $393.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $362.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $426.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.