Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given a $440.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has been assigned a $440.00 price objective by Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $6.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $350.84. 4,341,237 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,300,475. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.17. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The firm has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333 in the last 90 days. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 1,655 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

