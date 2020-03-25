NetKoin Achieves Market Cap of $24,609.15 (NTK)

NetKoin (CURRENCY:NTK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NetKoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and IDEX. NetKoin has a market capitalization of $24,609.15 and approximately $32.00 worth of NetKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NetKoin has traded 88.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NetKoin Token Profile

NetKoin (CRYPTO:NTK) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. NetKoin’s total supply is 7,426,060,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,453,537,916 tokens. NetKoin’s official website is www.netkoin.com. NetKoin’s official Twitter account is @netkoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NetKoin

NetKoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NetKoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NetKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

