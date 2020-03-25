NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,190,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 2.91% of NetScout Systems worth $51,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 982,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,645,000 after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 2,706.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,763,000 after acquiring an additional 791,809 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 791,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 46,893 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,789,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of NetScout Systems from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NetScout Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NTCT stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.20.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $260.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.85 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

