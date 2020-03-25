Network International’s (NETW) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Network International (LON:NETW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

NETW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Network International from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Network International from GBX 595 ($7.83) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Network International from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 639 ($8.41).

Get Network International alerts:

Shares of NETW stock opened at GBX 386.50 ($5.08) on Wednesday. Network International has a 1-year low of GBX 317 ($4.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 656 ($8.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 542.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 559.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61.

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa region. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including card solutions, processing and card management solutions, and issuer solutions value added services; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance solutions, direct acquiring and acquirer processing solutions, and a range of value added services.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.