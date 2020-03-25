NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NeuBase Therapeutics.

Get NeuBase Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of NBSE stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.59. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $8.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 95,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.