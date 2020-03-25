Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,267 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,217 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 261.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.27%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $292,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

