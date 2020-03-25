NevaCoin Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges (NEVA)

NevaCoin (CURRENCY:NEVA) traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, NevaCoin has traded down 9.7% against the US dollar. One NevaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. NevaCoin has a market capitalization of $7,189.43 and $17.00 worth of NevaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NevaCoin

NevaCoin (CRYPTO:NEVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 7th, 2016. NevaCoin’s total supply is 4,732,695 coins. NevaCoin’s official website is nevacoin.net. NevaCoin’s official Twitter account is @nevacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NevaCoin

NevaCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NevaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NevaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NevaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

