New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.40 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 36.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $1.50 price objective on New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.99.

Shares of New Gold stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 6,070,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,092,344. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in New Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in New Gold by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in New Gold by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

