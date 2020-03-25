New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Issues Earnings Results

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter. New Jersey Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

Shares of NJMC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.14. The stock had a trading volume of 65,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.15. New Jersey Mining has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.20.

Get New Jersey Mining alerts:

New Jersey Mining Company Profile

New Jersey Mining Company explores for, develops, and extracts gold, silver, and base metal resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho and Western Montana. It holds 100% interest in the Golden Chest that consists of 25 patented mining claims covering 280 acres and 70 unpatented claims mine covering 990 acres located in Murray, Idaho; and 50% interest in the Butte Highlands mine covering an area of approximately 1,310 acres comprising 11 patented claims, 65 unpatented lode mining claims, and 20 unpatented mill-site claims located in Butte, Montana.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.