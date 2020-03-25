New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $14.50 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NMFC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 price target for the company. National Securities upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.06.

Shares of NYSE:NMFC traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,440. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $651.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.58. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $286,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 64,550 shares of company stock worth $692,921. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,854,000 after buying an additional 616,426 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 498,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 451,449 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 838,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after acquiring an additional 186,976 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 178,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.90% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

