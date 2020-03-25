New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,032,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,585 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.65% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $125,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 108.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,382,000 after buying an additional 791,754 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,177,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,689,000. Finally, Green Court Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,186.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 392,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,564,000 after purchasing an additional 361,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

NYSE:EDU opened at $117.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.25. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EDU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Nomura upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.77.

About New Oriental Education & Tech Grp

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.