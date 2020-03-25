New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Relic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from to in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.69.

NEWR stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.95. The company had a trading volume of 949,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,448. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.19. New Relic has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of -35.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that New Relic will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,423,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,254,000 after purchasing an additional 868,155 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the third quarter worth $30,965,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of New Relic by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 928,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 501,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter worth $27,771,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

