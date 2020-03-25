NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at National Bank Financial

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$75.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Get NEWMONT GOLD-TS alerts:

TSE NGT traded down C$1.62 on Wednesday, hitting C$67.01. 340,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,187. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 1-year low of C$40.01 and a 1-year high of C$70.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$61.57. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02.

About NEWMONT GOLD-TS

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEWMONT GOLD-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.