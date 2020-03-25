NewYorkCoin Trading Up 48.4% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 61.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 25th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including TOKOK, YoBit, Graviex and STEX. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 48.4% higher against the US dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $943,363.60 and approximately $568.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.52 or 0.00587735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007577 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000296 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

NewYorkCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOKOK, Graviex, STEX and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

