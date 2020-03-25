NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.36.

Several research firms recently commented on NXRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero sold 647,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $15,697,748.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,625,729.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President James D. Dondero acquired 73,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,534,377.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 149,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,181,535.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 148,616 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,345. 21.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 112.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $25.19. 7,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,281. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.39. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.42 million, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.43.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $49.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 54.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.